A section of MPs wants to immortalise ODM Party leader Raila Odinga with a road in the capital city.

Kangema MP Muturi Kigano proposed that Mbagathi road in Nairobi should be renamed after the Opposition leader.

The MP spoke on Tuesday, July 6 while contributing to a petition filed at the house proposing the renaming of Karura Forest after the late Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai.

MP Kigano argued that Raila was responsible for the stability of Mbagathi road when he was the MP of Langata for more than a decade.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairman said it was better to recognise leaders’ contributions to nation-building when they are still alive.

Narok North MP Moitalele Kenta supported the proposal saying Raila is an icon who deserves recognition.

This comes days after Lake Basin Development Authority chairman Odoyo Owidi made similar calls for Mbagathi Way to be renamed after the former Prime Minister.

Owidi argued that Raila is a household name in the Kenyan political space.