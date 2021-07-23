Bongo Flava sensation Diamond Platnumz is clearly in a new level of stardom if his recent acquisitions are anything to go by.

Since he inked a deal with Warner Music Group, the Tanzanian singer has been enjoying the trappings of the lucrative partnership with the global music publishing company.

The partnership that seeks to propel Diamond Platnumz to a worldwide audience means that he also has to look the part. This has seen the singer acquire three high-end vehicles in a span of about two months.

He started with Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition 2015 and followed it up with the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition 2020 with an estimated market value of Ksh30 million. A sharp upgrade on the singer’s previous Toyota Prados.

The 31-year old then splashed over Ksh50 million on a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2021.

Just when we thought this luxury SUV was the icing on the cake, it appears Diamond is set to acquire a private jet in the not-so-distant future.

This is according to his manager, Salam SK, who said Diamond is in negotiations with two companies in South Africa and in Canada.

“Swala la Ndege ni kama limekamilika (Almost Done) Na kama watu wa maintainance watani-approve, basi itakua ni ndani ya Mwezi Mmoja tu . Mpaka sasa kuna kampuni mbili ambazo tunadeal nazo Moja ipo South Africa na Nyingine ipo Canada. Itakua ina Seat 11 mpaka 13,” he said.

(We are almost done acquiring the private jet. If the maintenance team approves the deal, the plane will be here in a month’s time. We are negotiating with two aviation companies, one in South Africa and another one in Canada. The plane will have a seating capacity of 11 to 13 passengers.)

This comes as Diamond, on Thursday morning, landed in South Africa on a private jet. He took to Instagram to flaunt it, perhaps to give fans a glimpse of what to expect in the coming months.

Take a look below.