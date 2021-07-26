The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has put plans in motion to modernize Uhuru Park to be used by the city resident during this year’s Christmas season.

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi while revealing the plan to renovate the park said the team is currently attending a workshop in Naivasha to deliberate on the project.

“We are already starting various projects in green spaces like we see Uhuru Park is soon transforming into a modern recreation center. At the moment we are doing a workshop in Naivasha on that and soon the project will begin,” Badi said during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between NMS and UN-Habitat for the Nairobi River regeneration initiative at Michuki Park.

According to Badi, NMS will transform Uhuru Park into a modern recreation center with waterfronts like those in Dubai in six months’ time.

“The purpose of this project is to support NMS in the restoration of the Nairobi river system for a better urban and environmental performance, and prioritization of riverfront development, and green and public space as levers for urban regeneration and economic transformation,” Badi said.

The NMS boss noted that the project will provide opportunities for regenerating inner-city neighborhoods such as the wider Eastlands area, supporting local economies, providing alternative connectivity through a network of green among others.

“It is for this reason we commend the interactive activities that UN-Habitat has undertaken to engage the youth in taking care of the environment across the city through competitions that have not only nurtured talents but created streams of income” he added

“For us as UN-habit we are proud to be associated with this project. It is the first of its kind to be implemented under our flagship one of strategy plan 2020-2023 on inclusive vibrant neighborhood and Community,” said UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif.