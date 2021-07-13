Ken Muyundo, a Kitale-based businessman who shot Phanice Chemutai on suspicion that she was the wanted killer cop Caroline Kangogo was arraigned in court Monday.

Muyundo was charged with two counts of attempted murder and unlawfully injuring Phanice Chemutai Juma on July 8, 2021 night at Kiminini market within Trans Nzoia County.

Appearing before Kitale Chief Magistrate Julius Ngarngar, Muyundo denied the charges. His lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the court they are open to exploring other alternatives of dispute resolution.

“Our client is still sick, he pleaded not guilty and after getting court’s directives, we are ready to explore any available alternative that will guarantee justice. Out of court settlement is also an option,” Ombeta said.

“My client has a medical condition that requires medical attention thus I would like lenient bond terms to enable him to continue with his medication,” the lawyer added.

Ombeta further argued that the case is a small matter adding that has been blown out of proportion.

“This is a small matter and should not worry you as we will deal with it since my client never intended it to escalate. It is only you, the media and social media who have overblown it,” Ombeta stated.

Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar released the accused on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 28.