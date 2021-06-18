Police in Laikipia county have opened a probe after a senior military officer was accused of defiling his daughter within the Nanyuki Barracks.

According to a police report seen by K24, the 10-year-old girl said her father, Mr Raphael Munayo, preyed on her days after her mother Ms Edna Mideva left the country for Dubai.

The Class four pupil told police that she was leaving from the bathroom when her father tricked her into his bedroom and raped her.

“The father took her to his room and stripped her naked and defiled her in his bed without using any protection,” a police report filed at Nanyuki station read in part.

The minor then took a bath after the ordeal, changed her clothes and told her sister about the incident in the evening.

The siblings then informed a neighbour known as Amina Aisha who escorted them to the station where they filed the report.

The girl was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical treatment and was discharged on the same day pending laboratory results.

The two sisters were placed in safe custody pending further police action.