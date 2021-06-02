Veteran rapper and reggae artiste Nazizi Hirji over the weekend dropped a major bombshell, announcing that she is a mother of two.

The former Necessary Noise lead vocalist introduced her second-born son on social media, much to the surprise of her fans.

Nazizi, who managed to keep her pregnancy and delivery away from the limelight, said her son, Jazeel Adam, was born 10 months ago.

She thanked God for blessing her and her partner, runway and commercial model Anaka Adams alias Boy Caro.

Nazizi also mentioned her firstborn son, Tafari Firoz, was happy to have a small sibling.

“The big news is here! Meet my second son Jazeel Adam. Thankfull to the most high Jah for the Newest member of the family,” she said.

Adding: “I can’t tell you what a journey its been and how happy @tafari_firoz is to be a big brother.”

“He is currently 10 months old, soon he’ll be one year! We are so blessed to have him in our family. Thank u JAH for blessing @therealtanaka and I.#rootsfamily.”