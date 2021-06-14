DJ Creme de la Creme and Kush Tracey answered quickfire questions on their first times.

DJ Crème de la Crème – Deejay/entrepreneur/music producer

First time you got a deejaying gig…

Wow. Two emotions. I was very excited that my dream was awakening and confused because I had no idea how I was going to handle a party or what music I would play. It is the worst place a deejay can find themselves stuck in.

First time you got to hear a song you had produced play on radio…

To be honest, that was one of the best moments in my life. I felt like time had stopped and I was the only thing that mattered… that kind of feeling. The song. Living it up to my brand tag Creme de la Creme homie at the beginning and when the people around me heard that, we burst into celebration. That is unforgettable.

First time you got a fat cheque…

That was orgasmic. It was fulfilling. I looked at that big cheque and I saw all the troubles on the way cleared. It gives you that feeling of worthiness.

First time you kissed a girl…

Damn! I think I wet my pants (bursts into laughter). It was just both exciting and life-changing, I cannot even describe that emotion.

First time you had sex…

How do I even start describing that emotion? Words cannot define it, but I was too excited and lived the dreaded one-minute man’s reality. It is what it is. Look at me now with my big family.

The first time you smoked weed…

I was a teenager in high school and someone lured me to it. I became too paranoid with images of the school captain and principal handing us over to the police for a crime. However, I advocate for its decriminalization. It is a good thing when handled correctly and at manageable levels.

First time you went viral

After a sex video leaked and went viral. Sadly for me, it was for the wrong reason and it spread like wildfire. That was the saddest day of my life. However, my mantra in life is we fall, but he who has the courage to rise, shake off the dirt and move on to greater things in life, carries the day. Look at me now.

Kush Tracey – Artiste and TV personality

First time you got in a studio…

I was only 18, and I had no idea how things work in the studio. I had never sung in front of people who were literally staring at me, which gave me butterflies. It took a while before I could get it right and be on the beat.

First time you heard your song on the radio…

I screamed in astonishment and was so excited. I had longed for this for so long and I told myself “yaas sasa shows zitajipa” (I will get a lot of gigs). It is not a guarantee to be known just because your song is on radio but I was humbled that a whole station could actually play my song.

First time you got a big cheque…

That was after writing a song for this political party. That was my first biggest and fattest cheque and trust me, I spoiled myself like a barbie.

First kiss…

Yuck! I was naive and it was all from peer pressure and the hype in joining the showbiz industry. I needed to fit in with a section of peers with who I surrounded myself. I thought it was cool because of what the people around me perceived it to be but looking back it should never have happened. It was wrong in all ways. But we all have done things we are not proud of.

First time you had sex…

If I knew what I know today, I would have stuck to staying pure and celibate to this date. But we all learn from past experiences. I do not want those memories.

First time you abused a substance…

Another classic case of giving in to peer pressure. In all honesty, I have never viewed substance abuse as cool. I envied sober people as I had gotten into it while experimenting with my circle. I should have known better. Anyhows, we live to do better and I treat my past as a lesson. I only hope my story will help someone out there.

First time your song went viral…

Saying I was too excited is an understatement – I felt on top of the world. But who knew that every single thing happens for a reason and has a repercussion?