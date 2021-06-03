Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he will not join any political coalition unless he is the presidential flagbearer for 2022.

Mudavadi said he has always supported other candidates for the top seat and that it was time for him to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in the next General Election.

“After my candidature in 2013 where I was position three, so many people accused me that I am not a team player and I am not supportive and I gave them a chance in 2017 but we are still in the opposition,” Mudavadi said on Monday in Emuhaya sub county.

He added: This time we are going to face off against each other squarely. I won’t leave anything to chance.”

Mudavadi noted that for him to battle at the national level he needs regional support.

“I can’t be telling people out there to vote for me. I want to be the president of this country and I don’t have the command of the Western region,” he said.

Mudavadi urged those who are not in ANC within the region to join the party and strengthen it.