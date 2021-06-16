YouTuber Joy Kendi says she was robbed at gunpoint while taking a routine walk in Westlands over the weekend.

The content creator narrated her ordeal on Instagram, saying she was accosted by two men on a motorcycle and robbed of her valuables.

“The real reason I was offline for a little bit was that I had an incident. The only reason I am bringing this up is that I feel it is good to share it just as a public service announcement for people to be safe in the streets when they are going for their runs, walks, whatever, especially as a female.

“If you can remember a couple of days ago, I said I was going to walk to Westie (Westlands) as part of my workout for the day so that I can just include that as part of my day-to-day stuff and I was super excited about it. Anyway, on my walk, I was robbed at gunpoint by two guys on a bike,” she said.

Joy advised members of the public to have company whenever they go out for walks and avoid carrying their valuables.

“So if you are going on walks or anything like that please be safe. Do not go on your own, do not carry anything expensive. I did not lose much,” she added.

The social media influencer said she would share more details about the robbery in an upcoming YouTube video.