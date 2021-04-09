In a bid to address the oxygen shortage in the country, the government has come up with a “brilliant” idea to form an ‘Oxygen Task force’.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the formation of the taskforce Thursday citing the rising cases of critical care patients in need of oxygen in the country.

The ministry said the task force is working on a master plan as well as assessing the infrastructure and economies of scale per hospital to address the situation.

“The Oxygen Taskforce has identified issues of service, maintenance and operations and pipping as a requirement, which we are currently working on to address with partners such as the World Bank and the French Government,” the ministry said.

“All suppliers are working hard to address the shortage and ensure that the oxygen is available.”

As you would expect, the formation of the Oxygen Taskforce drew the ire of a majority of Kenyans on social media who are rightfully fed up with the government’s penchant for forming committees and task forces in times of crisis.

Some claimed the task force is a waste of already dwindling public resources. Others described the oxygen taskforce as ridiculous as others said it was a ploy to steal public funds.

We have sampled some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

The OXYGEN TASKFORCE is now The OXYGEN SUB-COMMITTEE within the COVID-19 VACCINE TASKFORCE under the DEPARTMENT OF IMMUNIZATION of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC TASKFORCE. https://t.co/pz3yqJN7KB — Master of all trades (@Kipyatich_S) April 8, 2021

Mutahi Kagwe and the Oxygen Taskforce team after receiving the Emergency Tender Procurement of Oxygen supply without following the supply chain regulations. Betty Barasa | Mutahi Ngunyi | Kibaki | #BonifaceMwangiTheCon #YouDeserveTheTruth | #14daysnotice pic.twitter.com/3ntxfMWv6J — UntitledHK (@UntitledHK) April 8, 2021

After being appointed to the Oxygen taskforce and realizing I’ll be controlling “air”

Betty Barasa

Mutahi ngunyi#14DayNotice pic.twitter.com/Dy88tIHRs4 — muCHILWELL (@mainajohn01) April 8, 2021

How much is the Oxygen Taskforce going to cost us? https://t.co/omtQfw3VUi — Warue Kariuki (@WarueK) April 8, 2021

WHO was raising $1.6 billion to finance oxygen in poor countries for Covid-19 patients. All over sudden, there is shortage of oxygen in Kenya even when DEVKI offered free supply. Now we have an Oxygen Taskforce. I don’t know if it’s me who sees these scripts. 😂 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 8, 2021

How the “Oxygen Taskforce” will eat public funds tena. As Kenyans we miss Kibaki’s era. pic.twitter.com/AsGYZZCj9I — NGINA KENYATTA🇰🇪 (@EldoretPundit) April 8, 2021

Aye Oxygen Taskforce it is your time to shine. Thank me later. pic.twitter.com/n1KPbv37mA — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) April 8, 2021

The Oxygen Taskforce ejecting me out of their offices after submitting my CV, Because I did Bachelor of Science in Baking and Pastry Arts in campus. pic.twitter.com/MGmCebinCw — It’s JN Shine™ (@JohnNgeru) April 8, 2021

#Uhuru vs Kenyans He has now Oxygen Taskforce. Kibaki is needed pic.twitter.com/M8VziDY91U — Muchiri Kibicho (@KibichoMuchiri) April 8, 2021

Oxygen Taskforce after completing their work. Mutahi Ngunyi 256 billion #14DayNotice

Betty Barasa Babu Owino Goldenberg Devki Kibaki #VaccineApartheid Ruto#YouDeserveTheTruth Greenwood Manchester United pic.twitter.com/wdz2U9MQm8 — Simon Waweru (@symo_weruh) April 8, 2021

“As member of Oxygen Taskforce, what are we paying you to do for us?” pic.twitter.com/MgjUEquNQL — Nebaveli® (@Veli_Francis) April 8, 2021

They have set up an Oxygen Taskforce. How ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/0MGGMBD5Tu — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) April 8, 2021

Oxygen Taskforce Is a scandal in the Making , You will start seeing Billions of money being channeled to this taskforce . Ministry of health is a scam pic.twitter.com/EHnY0cwTPn — Lelcynthia 🇰🇪 (@lel_cynthia) April 8, 2021

MOH and the government in general are acting like Covid hit kenya Last month for the first time ever 😂😂😂😂 Now they even have a “Oxygen Taskforce” that is “assessing the infrastructure and economies of scale per hospital to address the situation”

In 2021??!!!!! Hahahaha CLOWNS — 🐝 (@Ms_Matei) April 8, 2021

Me after thinking about the purpose of an Oxygen Taskforce in a country where millions of youths are unemployed 😭😭 na juzi tulichukua loan ya Sh255b pic.twitter.com/ZycELVz4jP — It’s JN Shine™ (@JohnNgeru) April 8, 2021

Kagwe Mutahi and the OXYGEN TASKFORCE eating taxpayers money while doing absolutely nothing meaningful.

Babu Owino#14DayNotice

Kibaki

Betty Barasa

Mutahi Ngunyi pic.twitter.com/4gQNkPKSYy — Kiome N 🇰🇪 (@kimenyi5) April 8, 2021

Siku hizi gas cylinder technicians wanaitwa “oxygen taskforce” na Ministry of Health. No wonder they classified mandazi as an essential purchase…Idiots! — 𝘽𝙞𝙜𝙅𝙤𝙚🇰🇪 (@BigJoe_KE) April 8, 2021

From wedding committees, to baby shower committees and now we have an Oxygen Taskforce. Kenya sijui nani alituroga jameni 😂😂 — It’s JN Shine™ (@JohnNgeru) April 8, 2021

My grandfather in heaven wondering why there is an oxygen taskforce in Kenya pic.twitter.com/XXypq5AZDO — Sing About Me (@_kenah) April 8, 2021

The oxygen taskforce emergency meeting. pic.twitter.com/EvVD3F6tkh — Victory Lap. (@EternalDrip_) April 8, 2021

So to fight covid19 Kenya government borrowed Ksh 3.37 Billion daily just to end up with oxygen taskforce ? In another country wacha tu!!! pic.twitter.com/C5Z5aONOqu — Bullet_🇰🇪 (@ButterBullet_) April 8, 2021

Since Mutahi Kagwe took over at MOH, he has formed more than 10 taskforces. The latest Oxygen Taskforce may be followed by a Deworming Taskforce — shem-less (@OshemM) April 8, 2021

A country that couldn’t adequately prepare to tackle the pandemic is now unveiling an Oxygen Taskforce when things have gone haywire. This is ridiculous 🤣 Kama kawaida this will be yet another scandal.😭 Who bewitched us? — Dennis Shark™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Shark_Kenya) April 8, 2021

A country that is constantly trying to strangle us has an OXYGEN TASKFORCE. The jokes write themselves. — Brian K. (@Yenyewe) April 8, 2021

In Kenya the only time we get to hear about task forces like The Oxygen Taskforce is on the day of their formation and the day news about a mega scandal breaks out. So let’s manage our expectations folks. — Alinur Mohamed (@HonAlinur) April 8, 2021

This is what Taskforce means. An Oxygen Taskforce therefore means a unit specially organized for monitoring and ensuring oxygen doesn’t run out from government hospitals. The purpose makes sense. But do we really need a taskforce if we were doing our jobs correctly? pic.twitter.com/6G1gHWjOZn — The Anjeyo 🇸🇪🇰🇪 (@anj_116_) April 8, 2021

What are the qualifications for those of us who wish to join the Oxygen taskforce? — Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) April 8, 2021

EXCUSE ME!!!!! Did they just say an oxygen taskforce? LMAAAAAAAAAAAAO Wanaendea hewa kwa Yesu — Bree Mo’ngina! (@beebree0) April 8, 2021

govt creates OXYGEN TASKFORCE Me realising that I’ve been using xenon gases for my breathing pic.twitter.com/XxyjTqdHS1 — Elton is red 🚩 (@Gianelton) April 8, 2021