Winnie Odinga has defended her family against claims that they are a political dynasty that is out of touch with the reality of the ordinary mwananchi.

The daughter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was speaking on Spice FM Thursday when a caller made the claims about the Odinga family.

The caller who was identified as Charity from Ruiru claimed that Winnie was ill-equipped to answer questions about the problems facing Kenyans.

“We are asking questions to someone who can actually not answer. I do not think that she knows what it means to work, we have to do away with dynasty families. This is because they do not know the problems that we have down here and therefore there is no way they can give us a solution. It is ridiculous that we are doing mistakes over and over again,” said Charity.

Also Read – Winnie Odinga: “Shame on You If You Pay Your House Girl Less Than Sh50,000”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The BrickHouse Counsel was quick to correct the caller saying the Odinga family has suffered greatly for the sake of the country.

“I do not believe she can be talking about me when we talk about dynasties. I do not believe that we can talk about Jaramogi Odinga in the worst place in this country in Hola Detention Camp and Raila Odinga following with eight years in detention.

“I do not know that she knows the life I have lived with policemen surrounding my house and guns to my head. I do not believe she knows the floors I have slept in, floors my mother has slept in, my siblings have slept in for this country and I do not expect her to know. I do not believe it is correct to judge a story when you do not know the whole story,” she said.