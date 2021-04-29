A group of 106 football fans that was arrested in Kitale while watching the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea was Wednesday presented in court for flouting the Covid-19 containment measures.

Police caught the football fans in several video show centres at Shanty slums in the outskirts of Kitale town during curfew hours Tuesday night.

Kitale Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Moureen Kesse fined the fanatics Sh10,000 each or risk going to jail for two month months.

The magistrate ruled that each of the 106 accused persons pays Sh5,000 for flouting the 10 pm-4 am curfew and Sh5,000 for failing to observe social distancing protocols. Each charge attracts a one-month jail term should the accused persons fail to pay the fine.

The men have 12 days to appeal the ruling.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng warned that they will continue with the surveillance to ensure residents who don’t follow the measures are brought to book.