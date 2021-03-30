Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the prime suspect in the murder of Velvine Nungari in Kiamumbi area, Kahawa West, has been granted bail.

This is after a Kiambu court dismissed an application by the prosecution to detain the suspect for 30 more days.

During a virtual hearing of the application, the prosecution said it had not received reports from various government agencies in regard to the ongoing investigations.

While declining the application for custodial orders, Kiambu Law Court 1 Chief Magistrate Hon Patricia Gichohi released Kinyua on Sh200,000 cash bail.

She also directed the accused to be reporting at the Kiamumbi police station every Thursday of the week.

The matter will be mentioned on April 29 for further directions.