The cat-and-mouse game between Sonko and the anti-corruption court took another twist Thursday when his lawyers declared him unfit to stand trial.

In Sonko’s Sh14.1 million fraud case that is before Magistrate Peter Ooko, lawyer John Khaminwa said the former governor was examined by a doctor at Aga Khan hospital, who issued a report indicating Sonko is mentally unfit to stand trial.

But the prosecution opposed the lawyer’s bid to have the case adjourned, saying four doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital have a different view of Sonko’s medical condition.

Magistrate Ooko noted that although two medical reports have pointed out that Sonko has a bipolar condition, the issue of being mentally unfit had not been captured in the report.

The court directed that Sonko undergoes a psychiatric test at the Kenyatta National Hospital to confirm whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The matter will be mentioned on March 12, 2021.

Earlier in the day, there was drama in court when Mike Sonko’s legal team exchanged words with the prosecution after Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declined to recuse himself from the Sh10 million corruption case.

Sonko’s defense team claimed the magistrate was not listening to them, sparking a verbal spat with the prosecution.

While this was going on, a nurse who had accompanied Sonko to court kept checking his blood pressure.

Ogoti stormed out of the premises saying the proceedings had become unruly.

“The proceedings have become unruly since the court has rendered its decision and at this rate we shall end nowhere. Any party that is dissatisfied should follow the normal process,” said Ogoti.

Ogoti ruled that the case must proceed during the next hearing notwithstanding representation.

The hearing of the case is set to proceed from March 15.