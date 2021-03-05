The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) has received a major boost in the fight against crime after Germany donated forensic laboratory equipment to enhance investigations.

German deputy ambassador Thomas Wimmer handed over the equipment to DCI boss George Kinoti at the DCI Offices on Thursday, March 4.

The equipment includes cameras and simulation crime scene tools which Wimmer said is bad news for criminals and good news for victims as the equipment will help in solving crimes.

Also present was ICT CS Joe Mucheru who said the donation is part of larger help from the German government which has seen major training institutions fitted with simulation rooms to help police with their training to manage crime scenes.

Kinoti said the equipment will help them solve many pending cases. He said crimes will soon be solved fast as the forensic laboratory which has been under construction is 98 percent complete with its inauguration set to be in weeks.

The laboratory is based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Meanwhile, DCI’s Crime Scene Investigation officers drawn from different parts of the country begun a two weeks training for trainers course Monday, February 22 at the DCI Academy.

The Federal Government of Germany through the German Development Cooperation is facilitating the course that seeks to equip the officers with modern-day forensic techniques, skills, and methods of investigation.