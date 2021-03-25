The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and KenGen have postponed plans to set up a waste-to-energy processing plant at the Dandora dumpsite.

The tendering process for the energy plant was set to begin in December 2020 but was pushed to January after the process encountered some delays.

The plan has now been pushed further after KenGen said the feasibility study for the project commenced this month and will take up to six months to be completed.

KenGen, which is implementing the project in conjunction with NMS, said the viability of the energy plant will only be known at the end of the study.

The feasibility study will also determine the cost of the project among other issues that will determine the next steps of the project.

“We have signed a consultancy contract with a firm to carry out a feasibility study for the Waste-to-Energy project.

“The consultant has started work and the feasibility study will be comprehensive and will help to fast track the project’s implementation,” KenGen noted.

NMS Director General, Mohamed Badi had said the plant would solve Nairobi’s perennial garbage problem while adding to the country’s power grid.