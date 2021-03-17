University students will finally start receiving their education loans from Thursday 18 March, the Higher Education Loans Board has said.

“We have today (Monday) received the financial year 2020/21 quarter three capitation of Sh2.8 billion from the National Treasury. The pending student loan payments are currently being addressed and will be concluded by March 18,” Helb announced via Twitter.

The student loans were overdue since January, with Helb CEO Charles Ringera saying the board delayed because Treasury had not released the funds.

The delay sparked demonstrations by Moi University students who lamented going hungry due to lack of funds. Some lecturers also went on strike over unpaid salaries.

Geoffrey Muluvi, the chairman of the Vice Chancellors Committee, welcomed the release of the loans saying they will be a big reprieve for institutions that werestruggling to operate.