The Kenyan government has finally launched a Performance Contracting tool to evaluate and enhance input among public servants.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission, supervised the tool on March 1, 2021.

The speaker called on all members to embrace the change and see it as an opportunity for growth even though it will take them out of their comfort zones.

“Performance contracting is best practice in the entire public service sector. It has proven to be a tried and true method of ensuring performance and ensures every person plays their part in the organizational objectives,” he said.

Muturi mentioned adequate awareness and sensitization had been done.

He also announced the committee will listen and respond to challenges, reviews, and develop policies to ease the transition into the new systems.

Muturi further assured fair treatment of all officers, regular engagement with management, and provision of resources to enable all members to meet the performance targets.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want us to embrace this system in the full knowledge that it is to implement Article 127 on efficiency and effectiveness. If at the end of the day you don’t achieve that, it is pointless,” said Muturi.

Kenya becomes the second country in Africa to adopt performance contracting after South Africa.

The tool seeks to improve the performance of Ministries, State departments and agencies, in order to make them more accountable and enhance prudent use of resources in the provision of quality services to citizens.