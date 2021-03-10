The Kenya Wildlife Service has been ordered to compensate the family of a man that was killed by an elephant.

Josphat Karii Njeru was trampled to death by a stray elephant on May 1, 2017.

His legal representative, Jediel Murithi Njeru, then sued the Kenya Wildlife Service but the Principal Magistrate’s Court dismissed the case on April 11, 2019, forcing Murithi to file an appeal.

In the appeal ruling, Justice Robert Kipkoech Limo set aside the earlier decision by the lower court and awarded over Sh4 million to the estate of Josphat Karii as compensation for his death.

Justice Kipkoech observed KWS has not denied liability but resorted to technicalities as an excuse for not compensating the affected family.

“This court entered judgement for the appellant at Sh5 million less 20 percent liability that reduced the figure by one million. The appellant is therefore awarded Sh4 million plus special damages of Sh45,000,” read the judgement.