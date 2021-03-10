Ride-hailing firm Swvl has resumed regular commuter services across Nairobi after services had been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Egyptian tech firm scaled down operations in March last year following a decrease in commuters occasioned by stay-at-home orders.

Swvl’s popular city routes included Ruiru to the CBD/Upper Hill, Karen to CBD/Westlands via Upper Hill, Ongata Rongai to Westlands/CBD via Upper Hill, Ruiru to Westlands, Ndenderu to CBD/ Upper Hill, and Kikuyu to CBD/ Upper Hill.

“During the pandemic period, we took our time to analyse the patterns and needs of commuters. We identified the areas of change and have used the information to advise our new innovations and the decision to fully restart our regular rides service across the city. Our aim is to ensure that we provide a service for every kind of commuter in the country,” said Swvl Kenya General Manager Dip Patel.

The commuter services return along the Ruiru, Ongata Rongai, and Kikuyu routes, Business Daily reports.

Swvl has also introduced carpooling services to enable commuters to share rides and reduce individual fares.

Last November, Swvl, which launched in Kenya in February 2019, introduced long-distance trips outside Nairobi in partnership with select matatu Saccos to boost revenues. The new routes included Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii and Mombasa.