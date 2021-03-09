Last week Thursday, Edgar Obare found himself behind bars for the second time in his short “blogging” career.

DCI detectives arrested the popular Instagram scandalmonger for allegedly running a criminal network that blackmails wealthy Kenyans by tainting their reputation online and extorting money to clear their names.

After meddling in the affairs of YouTuber Natalie Tewa and her alleged relationship with governor Joho last year, Obare this time around went after governor Alfred Mutua and fell flat on his face.

Edgar Obare was arrested alongside one Desy Oduor Achieng, who according to the DCI was coached by the blogger to extort Sh10 million from the Machakos governor by claiming she was pregnant by him.

young ladies recruited by Obare, to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation. They ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021



Following their arrests, Desy retracted her pregnancy claims and said she had never met the governor. Detectives also established she is not pregnant.

Speaking after he was released on bail, Obare said the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is being used by powerful people to unfairly target him.

“The matter is before a court so I cannot discuss the merits of the case. However, it is very clear before all and sundry that the DCI is being used to target me unfairly. All they published in their Twitter account is a bunch of hopeless lies full of malice I however cannot discuss the case. If you are interested to find out the real truth you can come to the court hearings and hear for yourself exactly what happened,” said the blogger.

Obare also indicated he is considering taking a hiatus saying the “unfair’ arrests were wearing him down.

“I have been thinking about taking a break honestly because I am so tired.

“I remember yesterday talking to some people (and) I was telling them if you guys played fair then I play fair. It really bugs me when they don’t play fair. It’s not the tea that is killing me it’s human beings. And then some of us will vote this one guy as president,” he lamented.

The former videographer also mentioned he has started to get the hang of jail.

“Nakumbuka nilipokuwa nikiingia walikuwa wananiambia itabidi nianza kuzoea jela za Kenya, I am actually getting a hang of it, I feel like it’s a high school dorm room, I am actually getting the hang of jail. The first time was traumatic but with time unazoea, these experiences are just sharpening me, making me stronger,” said Edgar.

“In case anyone is ever arrested I can give you a starter pack, carry a toothbrush, slippers I do not know why in Kenya they make you remove one shoe and one shoe remains at the counter and you go in with only one shoe. You are in trouble if the floor is wet or someone did something on the floor. And also have a tissue paper,” he advised.