Police in Chogoria Town, Tharaka Nithi County have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Susan Gakii allegedly stabbed 42-year-old Martin Kahiga to death after he declined to sleep with her on Saturday night, K24 reports.

According to police, the pair had gone out on a date before the suspect demanded that Kahiga ttakes her to her house in Polepole market centre in Chogoria Town.

At Gakii’s house, the suspect reportedly warned Kahiga against leaving the house without sleeping with her.

“This led to a confrontation. Gakii, thereafter, picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Kahiga in the right side of his chest,” a police report indicates.

After realizing what she had done, Gakii reportedly raised the alarm, attracting neighbours. She, however, refused to open the door prompting three neighbours; Glory Mwende, Winjoy Gatwiri and Martin Mutuma, to break her window to gain access.

The neighbours rushed Kahiga and Gakii to the PCEA Chogoria Hospital, where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The suspect’s condition is stable. We will interrogate her after she’s discharged from hospital,” police said.