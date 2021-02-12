To say that Mike Sonko is currently having it rough would be an understatement.

Following his impeachment, the former Nairobi governor appeared to forget that he no longer enjoys the trappings of power and went on to pick up unnecessary fights with the powers that be, otherwise called the “Deep State”.

Consequently, he got what was coming to him as the State dragged him to court on various charges for crimes he allegedly committed when he was county boss.

Amid his predicament, Sonko has seen a few allies plead his case, among them Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In addition to visiting Sonko in jail, Kalonzo appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive the former governor. Kalzonzo said he would personally mentor Sonko.

“Mheshimiwa rais naomba uniskize, Kijana wetu Mbuvi Sonko, nakuomba uniachie huyo kijana amekutusi sana. Kwa niaba ya wale ambao wana majina wanaona ni kijana yetu tunaomba msamaha. Akimaliza hizi episodes, we will still mentor him. Usiyashikilie hayo maneno,” Kalonzo said during the first memorial of Mzee Moi’s death at Kabarak.

Kalonzo’s vested interest in having Sonko freed has led to speculation that he received a financial incentive to defend him.

Appearing in an interview at NTV, Kalonzo refuted the bribery claims saying his main motive is to help Sonko as a “son from home (Ukambani)”.

“First of all, Sonko made very unacceptable remarks about the President and so as his elder I felt obligated to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta and I asked His Excellency to allow me to groom Sonko.

“I am not a ‘kitu kidogo’ kind of person and Kenyans know me, I never involve myself with bribery. No matter how difficult a situation may be, my loyalty cannot be bought,” the Wiper leader said.