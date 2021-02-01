Former powerful cabinet minister and Kisii kingpin Simeon Nyachae has died.

Nyachae passed away on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been hospitalized. He was 88 years old.

“He has rested after a fairly long illness. We want to thank and appreciate Mzee’s life and what he has been able to do,” his son Charles Nyachae said in a statement.

Charles, while addressing the media, thanked the hospital for taking care of his father, and also President Uhuru and friends for their concern.

Nyachae was a long-time Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache. He entered politics after retiring from the civil service in 1987, having reached the rank of Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet.

He served in various ministries under both Moi and Kibaki.

In 2002, Nyachae ran for president on a Ford People ticket, coming third behind Kibaki and Uhuru. He went on to hold onto his parliamentary seat until 2007 when he lost Dr Robert Monda.