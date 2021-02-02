Police in Nanyuki arrested a woman who pulled her children out of school claiming that education is satanic.

Esther Njeri, 36, reportedly pulled out her two children aged 13 and 8 out of school. The teenage girl is in Form Two while her younger brother is in primary school.

The area chief who was flanked by village elders during the arrest said the children had not reported to school since school resumed in-person learning in early January.

According to neighbours, Njeri, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and another in Accounting, recently started warning friends and family that the end of the world is near, She has reportedly been asking them to repent before the end of the year.

Njeri said she was ready to face the law as she comparing her predicament to the Biblical Shadrack Meshack and Abednego.