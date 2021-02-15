Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of going against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at Ngaremara in Isiolo county on Saturday, the DP said here is no contest between them and that Uhuru is the one who calls the shots.

Ruto also mentioned that he was stripped of some of his official duties but he is still loyal to Uhuru.

“The President is my boss and I have never gone against him or said anything against him out of respect

“Although some tasks that I am supposed to undertake as the Deputy President were taken away and given to someone else, I have respected that decision because I want unity in our country,” said the DP.

Ruto further maintained that he has accomplished all the tasks assigned to him by his boss.

“There is no contest between the President and me. I do what the President directs and I have not failed to perform any of the assignments given to me,” he said.

Dr Ruto was speaking a day after President Uhuru dared him to resign instead of criticising the same government he works for.

The DP declared he will not resign, saying: “I will continue working as the Deputy President of Kenya because that is my position under the Constitution.”

