A policeman who stabbed his colleague at Shauri Moyo police staff quarters on February 12 has been charged with attempted murder.

Elijah Wanyiri, who is attached to Kasarani Sports Centre, allegedly stabbed Peter Mutemi for seducing his wife, the Star reports.

However, an earlier report by K24 indicated that Wanyiri stabbed Mutemi during a row over rent for a house they share. Wanyiri is attached to Kasarani Sports Centre whereas Mutemi is attached to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions at Makadara law courts.

The court heard that in the wee hours of February 12, the accused attempted to cause death to the complainant by stabbing him two times on the chest with a kitchen knife.

The accused reportedly arrived home drunk and went to the complainant’s bedroom where he was asleep. Mutemi came out and asked to first go to the toilet.

As he was coming back, he found his roommate standing at the door while armed with a knife.

Wanyiri attempted to stab Mutemi in the chest but he slightly missed after the complainant pushed the bathroom door.

Their wives were woken up by the commotion and managed to separate the two momentarily, during which time the complainant rushed to his bedroom while the accused went back to the kitchen and picked another knife.

The attacking officer followed his victim to the bedroom as their wives rushed outside to seek help. Mutemi escaped death but sustained serious stab wounds in the chest.

Mutemi managed to escape but lost consciousness while running towards the station’s report office.

Other officers intervened and disarmed Wanyiri before rushing Mutemi to the hospital where he was admitted for three days.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested for the case to be moved to a different court since the complainant is attached to the same court.

Makadara principal magistrate Eva Kanyiri freed the accused on a Sh200,000 bond with no cash bail.

The matter will be heard on July 22.