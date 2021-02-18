President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the Wangamati family following the death of their matriarch, Mama Selina Nasike Wangamati.

Mama Selina, 82, is the wife of former nominated MP Patrick Wangamati and mother to Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati.

The President mourned Mama Selina, who passed away Tuesday night, as a virtuous, generous, and God-fearing woman who raised a successful family.

“Mama Selina’s success as a parent and family matriarch can be seen through her family. Being both a wife and mother to successful politicians is not a mean achievement,” the President said.

The Head of State eulogised Mama Selina as an astute grassroots mobiliser and a strong pillar of progress in her Bungoma community.

“The death of Mama Selina is a big blow not only to the family of Mzee Wangamati but to the entire Bungoma County where she was a role model to many young women and girls,” the President said.

President Kenyatta wished the Wangamati family and the people of Bungoma County God’s comfort as they mourn the departed matriarch.