The Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) is working to ensure streets in Nairobi and recreational parks have smart lighting system integrated with free Wi-Fi for use by residents.

“We have been repairing and replacing streetlights within Nairobi, upgrading them to a smart light system,” said NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi.

According to Badi, NMS has repaired 50,000 street lights since mid-March when it took over key functions from impeached governor Sonko and City Hall.

The smart street lighting system will also integrate surveillance cameras for protection and security. Street lights have also been retrofitted with high-pressure sodium (HPS) lights to brighten up the city.

“We hope that with modern streetlights, we will be able to light up Nairobi city as it should be. This is by having intelligent lighting in the city which will eventually lead to Nairobi being a smart city, where the streetlights and public lights will do much more than just lighting the city,” Badi said.

Residents in Nairobi will be able to access free Wi-fi in green spaces including Michuki Park, City Park, Central and Uhuru Parks, Jevanjee Gardens, Jamhuri Park and Ngong Road Forest.