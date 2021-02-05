The deadline for replacing the old passport has been extended by a further 10 months due to disruption caused by COVID-19.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said Kenyans have until 31st December 2021 to acquire the new East Africa Community biometric e-passport.

He noted that no Kenyans will be able to travel internationally without a valid e-passport starting 1st January 2022.

“The Government of Kenya has been in the process of phasing out the old-generation passports as part of the binding commitment made to migrate to the new East African Community biometric e-passport.

“However, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate of Immigration Services scaled down its operations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus,” read the statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, starting 1st January, 2022, the old dark blue passport will be null and void,” the ministry said.

The CS warned that this would be the last extension as he urged all Kenyans to make the necessary arrangements and acquire the electronic passports at the earliest opportunity possible to avoid traveling inconveniencies.