A foreign national is in police custody for robbing a Kenyan woman he lured from an online dating site.

Alfred Mumoh Bangura, a Sierra Leone national, is said to have robbed Joyce Mbalo of her valuables and a phone worth Sh25,000.

According to DCI detectives, the would-be lovers met on the Badoo dating site and after a few days of chats, they agreed to meet in person.

They would later meet at a petrol station in Marurui, where they thereafter drove off in the suspect’s car heading towards Kahawa West.

However, along the way, the suspect turned against the woman and robbed her of valuables.

“Detectives immediately went on his trail and arrested him yesterday(Wednesday). He was found to be a foreigner from Sierra Leone, and did not have proper documentation,” the DCI said.

Mr Mumoh was arraigned in court Thursday morning and remanded at the Industrial Area Prison