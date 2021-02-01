As far as bromances go, radio personalities Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu reign supreme. The pair has established itself as a formidable duo on radio but their relationship frequency goes beyond the radio airwaves.

When they shared posters announcing an upcoming project titled ‘Jenga na Alex na Jalas’, many naturally assumed that they were hinting at a radio reunion.

Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth; Alex na Jalas are embarking on an ambitious project to build their dream homes next to each other.

As the story goes, Alex na Jalas bought land in Kitengela, Kajiado County a few years back and they reckon it’s time to develop it.

“Since we posted about working together again, many things have been written about this comeback and so with all humility allow us to set the record straight. First of all, we are not moving to any radio station. Hii story ya Radio Show ni kama haitawahi kufanyika tena. Let’s forget about it!!! 😂🤣😂 (at least for now) But guess what… Alex na Jalas are back with a Bang!!! This time around we meet online!!! JENGA NA ALEX NA JALAS ndio mpango mzima!!!” said the duo in a joint statement on Sunday.

“Kuna Mashamba tulinunua some years ago kule Kitengela and now we think it’s time to build our dream homes!!! Next to each other 😂🤣😂🤣😂 (You guys should know that our families are that tight. It’s not just about us!)” they said.

Alex Mwakideu and Jalango will be recording the entire process in what they say will be “the biggest reality online show”.

“We want to encourage you to own a home! We want to help you understand the process, the journey, the challenges and the fun and everything that is about owning your home. We will help you separate the wheat from the chaff.

They add: “We want to walk with you and you walk with us in this journey! We want to inspire young men and women who are yet to build to take the challenge on homeownership.”

‘Jenga na Alex na Jalas’ goes live this Thursday and will be running on the pair’s social media pages and a new YouTube channel.

“This is a project of Faith and hope but knowing what both We can do and the fact that this vision is powered by God by December just ask us where are the houses,” said Jalas.