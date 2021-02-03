The coronavirus pandemic has globally brought about significant challenges to the healthcare system and health policies. People with substance use disorder have been at a high-risk population for contamination due to various factors associated with their clinical, psychosocial, and psychological condition. Coronavirus has all the properties expected that lead to a rise in drug use among different individuals. Some of the reasons people usually give in to drug use in isolation, boredom, and anxiety. The pandemic has brought about the above factors. Here is how the pandemic has influenced drug use among individuals:

Loss of Jobs

Due to pandemics, most people have lost their jobs for social distancing and quarantine. A lot of people felt isolated and lonely, and this may harm the psychological and physical wellbeing. When you have a feeling of isolation, it may lead you to have anger and anxiety. This may lead to depression, sleep disorders, and traumatic stress disorders, which may be fatal. These may make different individuals seek help from inappropriate sources to relax and make themselves feel okay by shifting to the use of illicit drugs, especially when there is no responsible person to turn back to. Some of the people who were also on medication and rehabilitation and recovering may shift back to illicit drug use due to less attachment with the doctor. Since the temptation of reusing the drugs may be very high.

Less Guidance

Most people depend on doctor's appointments for their medications. Reduction or cancellation of doctors' appointments may lead to many people missing out taking their essential medications leading to worsening conditions. Some conditions require a daily dosage of medication and regular appointments. For instance, individuals with HIV require having regular appointments and medications. The healthcare has shifted to virtual appointment options, making it difficult to access appropriate remedies, seeking other inappropriate sources for medicine. However, not knowing how you need to take your medication may worsen your condition. Missing HIV appointments may lead to viral rebound and fatality. With online prescriptions, it may not be easy for you to find the appropriate guide on how to use your medications.

Shortage of Appropriate drugs

Many organizations have shifted to online operations. Most people have been told to stay home and minimize physical movements and interactions. With less physical movement, drugs have also been reduced; this has led to a shortage of the drug in many healthcare facilities. The deficiency of the appropriate drug for a given condition may lead to a high mortality rate. With fewer drugs, it has also positively impacted the illicit drugs since not most illegal drugs can reach the consumption market. This helping to curb the use of illicit drugs.

While the use of drugs can increase the risk of being affected by the coronavirus, the pandemic's psychological and social risks can increase drug abuse. Having a negative impact on the healthcare system, the pandemic has also negatively impacted the economic sectors, which also, in turn, goes back to affect the healthcare system. Therefore, you need to ensure you follow measures to help curb the virus's spread to help faster coming back to normal.