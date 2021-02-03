Deputy President William Ruto has warned political leaders against misusing youths to cause chaos to achieve their selfish ends.

Dr Ruto said it was wrong for leaders to use youths to engage in violence for political reasons.

He said leaders should take the lead in championing peace and development initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of youths.

“As leaders, we must stop misusing the youths to cause chaos for political reasons,” said Dr Ruto.

He said Kenyans were free to live and own property in any part of the country without any fear.

“We want to unite and live peacefully as Kenyans in any part part of this country. We should, as leaders take the lead in preaching peace and harmonious coexistence among our people,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President made the remarks on Tuesday in Ogembo, Bomachoge Chache during the burial of Mzee Abel Gongera (father to Kisii DG Joash Maangi).

Present were former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kisii Governor James Ongwae and several MPs among other leaders.

Dr Ruto added that Jubilee has achieved a lot in terms of development, contrary to claims by some leaders that it has done little since it took over power in 2013.

“We have done a lot in terms of development including construction of roads, connection of electricity to households, improvement of health, education and water sectors,” he said.

He added”: When we took over in 2013, there were only 27,000 households connected to electricity in Kisii County. But as we speak, there are 114, 000 households connected to electricity.”

The Deputy President made it clear that the hustler movement was about creation of wealth among majority of Kenyans, saying the current model of economic empowerment favored a few in the society.

“The hustler movement is not an enemy of anyone but an enemy of poverty and unemployment,” he said.

He said there was need to change the current economic narrative where the economy trickles from the top to bottom and make it vice versa.

“We want to change the conversation not to be only about leaders, positions and power to include ordinary citizens like boda boda, wheelbarrow and mama mbogas among others,” said the Deputy President.

Mr Odinga distanced ODM from the leadership wrangles facing the Jubilee Party, saying they were not part of the mess.

“As ODM, we are out of government and we don’t want to be part of the Jubilee mess. Jubilee should not involve us in their internal wars,” said Mr Odinga.

MPs Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Sylvanus Osoro (Mugirango South), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) among others addressed the function.

Mr Gachagua said Mt Kenya will rally behind the leadership of Dr Ruto in 2022.

He said those relying on political endorsement to get votes from the region would be in for a rude shock in 2022.

Mr Osoro asked the Abagusii community to reject BBI,saying the region has nothing to benefit from it.

Governor Ongwae said it was high time leaders engaged in politics of respect and maturity.

The Deputy President described mzee Gongera as an elder who valued the education of his children and the community at large.