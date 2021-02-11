Homicides detectives have opened investigations into the deaths of a man and his wife whose bodies were found inside their rental home in Athi River, Machakos County.

According to the police, neighbours had not seen the couple for a week, prompting them to report the matter at Mlolongo police station.

Mlolongo Deputy County Commissioner Dennis Oganga said detectives found the bodies of the pair had decomposed in their house located near Tuffoam Mattresses Ltd. factory in Mlolongo, Athi River.

The body of the 35-year-old man was dangling from a rope tied to the roof of the house while his wife’s body was found lying in a head-down position on their bed with a heavy metallic chain tied around her neck.

“The man and his wife are said to have moved into the neighbourhood recently, and residents claim the two were inseparable,” said Oganga.

“The house was locked from outside, and the window was partially closed. We found the two decomposing bodies. Investigations have commenced,” he added.

Police also noted that the couple had prepared supper — beef and ugali — which they had not eaten.

The bodies were taken to Shalom hospital mortuary as police sought to establish the couple’s identities as they had moved to the area a few weeks ago.