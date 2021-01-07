Political commentator Benji Ndolo has fallen out with his employer Ebru TV over a pay cut after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular Twitter figure took to the microblogging site on Wednesday, January 6 to hit out at the broadcaster and its General Manager Anab Mohamed.

“I will no longer appear on @EbruTVKenya. I have made that decision, I vociferously defend my rights and those of others. Mrs Anab Mohamed is a Greedy, Disrespectful, Exploitative manager who has no Integrity. She insulted me and cut my pay after I got Covid. See you in COURT!” Ndolo tweeted.

“When I got Covid-19, she cut my pay. She is also abusive and discriminatory. How do you have an employee who comes back from recovery, then you cut his pay? Many Kenyans choose to keep quiet but for me, I will fight for my rights,” the activist added.

Ndolo also confirmed he was involved in a heated confrontation at Ebru offices on Tuesday but denied assaulting anyone after a HR officer at the station threatened to file a suit against him over his outburst.

“I concede that I was very angry. What annoyed me is that they are used to people just keeping quiet. There was no assault, there was no police report. I respect the law. There were only raised voices,” Ndolo said.

On its part, Ebru TV through the HR department said that Ndolo was not a permanent employee and that he was paid per appearance.

“He was paid for broadcasts he did in October. He did not work in November and December, he did one show for which he was paid. He did not tell us he had tested positive for Covid-19. There was no official communication to us. He claimed he had shared (the information) on Twitter.

“Benji Ndolo is not our permanent employee. I can send you his contract and it is clear that he is paid per show hosted. In November, we just called him when we had a guest for a show that he was doing. The rest of the time he would just come to the show as a guest,” said the station.

The political analyst had worked at the station for a year.

As we exchanged words in the boardroom with voices raised, there was pin drop silence in the entire office…I realized everyone was listening very keenly and instantly knew I was speaking for many. Toxic stuff happening daily in the work space and especially in MEDIA houses. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021

Mrs Anab fired my producer Beverly Vugutsa in a very uncouth, cruel and unprofessional manner and because Bev is so quiet and gentle it emboldened her. Kenya is NOT a shabab colony! Hapan tambua ujinga kutoka kona yoyote. 😁 — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021

At @EbruTVKenya the White (Turkish) owners hardly greet the Blacks let alone mix with them, there is too much cow dung in this country it STINKS! Why do we allow it???? — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021

Now she is video calling me to retract? 😆🤣 What’s wrong with this mathe??? pic.twitter.com/BZ2nOelA2q — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021

As if Ebru made me 😆🤣🤣 for months that woman begged me to join the team. Do not tolerate nonsense from anyone guys, I’m fixing this sh!t for all y’all young bucks out here hustling and getting shafted daily. I’m your human rights advocate! 👊🏽 — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021

It’s a new year, and we’re not starting it with Nonsense. Absolutely not. Do good, give and take but do not be OPPRESSED in the 21st Century. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) January 6, 2021