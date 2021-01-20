Mass printing of Huduma Namba cards is currently underway as the government prepares to roll out the unique identifiers to the public.

The Interior ministry provided an update on the progress of the cards on Tuesday announcing that Kenyans will start collecting Huduma Cards soon.

“Mass printing of Huduma Namba cards is underway. If you registered, you will soon receive an SMS notification prompting you when and where to collect yours,” the Interior Ministry tweeted.

Photos shared by the ministry showed Interior PS Karanja Kibicho observing the ongoing mass production of the third generation Huduma Namba cards.

The e-card will have all the data merged and installed in an electronic chip, eliminating the need for other document identifiers such as Identity Cards, NHIF, and NSSF cards.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said by Jamhuri Day 2021, it will be mandatory for a Kenyan citizen to have the Huduma Namba card.

After the preliminary printing, the ministry is expected to conduct the second mass registration for people that missed the first one in 2019, where data of 38 million Kenyans is said to have been captured.

The first lot of three million Kenyans is expected to receive their cards this month and another five million by February.