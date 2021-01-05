The Chief serjeant-at-arms at the Senate in Nairobi accidentally shot himself on Sunday night during a confrontation with suspected thugs in Thika towm.

Joel Nkubitu said he was in a traffic jam near Bidco area when two men on a motorcycle accosted him and snatched his mobile phone.

Nkubitu, who is a licensed gun holder, reportedly drew his gun and shot in the air to scare away the thugs. However, in the process, he shot himself in the left thigh.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

“We will know more. Let him recover first,” said an officer privy to investigations.