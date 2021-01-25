Getou Odell, 24, and Linda Kamonya, 21 are makeup artists, hairstylists, nail technicians, and founders of GetouLinda Beauty.

How long have you been doing make-up for and how did GetouLinda Beauty start?

As a business, we officially started in 2019 by sharing our different make-up ideas and getting responses from our social media followers.

We both went to the same make-up school in Nairobi and passion drove us to start our joint make-up business.

What urged you to work as a team?

Not many would want to venture into a business such as make-up as a partnership, but this business relationship has helped both of us grow and respect each other as sisters.

When faced with a challenge, we look for a solution together, and that is one of the positives that have made the business stand.

How can you describe your signature looks?

Both of us believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, so we gravitate more to the everyday nude make-up ideas.

But since each of us has different styles, we bring all to the table for a discussion and come up with the solution or rather result.

How do you keep up to date with the current trends?

Social media has been our greatest tool. We normally get inspiration from influencers who know their work and are passionate about it.

Instagram has played a big part. We get inspired by various Instagram stories and videos from different make-up enthusiasts around the world.

What has been the highlight of your career?

The pleasure of interacting with different people in the make-up and beauty field.

Also working with other make-up brands that we did not know of has been a highlight and we are grateful.

What has been the biggest challenge of your career?

Despite having a steadily growing local clientele, it has been a challenge getting more within Nairobi and its environs.

Our joy is to break out and be known for professionalism and quality make-up services around town.

In short, we hope our work will speak volumes for us to get more clients.

You know make-up brings out your inner beauty. To some, it makes them comfortable and this makes us happy to do it.

What are the most essential make-up items every woman should have in the purse?

The must-haves include eyeliner, mascara, powder and lip gloss.

What is the most important beauty advice that you can give anyone?

Always know that you are beautiful with or without make-up. Also, take care of your skin by eating well, hydrating and embracing yourself from the inside. Most importantly, focus on the positive side of life.

Do you have famous make-up artists that have influenced you in this work?

Yes. TailorMadeJane is an influential YouTuber and make-up guru who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada in USA.

She is also known for a viral eyebrow tutorial that has more than seven million views.

She has influenced and challenged us on how we can come up with different make-up ideas that can help everyone around the world.

What advice can you give students thinking about pursuing a career in make-up artistry?

In this field, it’s all about passion and drive. Without the two, you cannot make it. Also, don’t stop practising and have the ability to learn from others.