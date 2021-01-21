A city cop was Wednesday found dead with his throat slit inside his house in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Corporal Jonathan Korir Kipkemoi is said to have committed suicide at his home within the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) AP Line.

A police statement stated that another officer heard distressing noise from the Korir’s unit at around 4 am.

“APC Kanyale heard distressing noise from the deceased’s unit. He immediately peeped through a hole on the unit door and saw the deceased groaning in pain in a pool of blood,” a police report reads in part.

The door was reportedly locked from the inside and had to be broken down. However, by the time the officer managed to break in, corporal Korir is said to have already succumbed to the injuries on his neck.

Police said the deceased 42-year-old was found with a deep cut in the throat and a stained knife beside him.

“The deceased had a history of mental illness and had been discharged from Chriromo Lane Hospital on 10/6/2020,” police added.

Crime scene officers collected the knife as an exhibit and opened an inquest file. They said there was no suicide note at the scene.

The officer’s body was taken to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting postmortem.