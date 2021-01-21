Former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi has refuted reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him to be his successor in 2022.

According to some political observers, the president appeared to endorse the ANC party leader for the top seat during the burial of Mudavadi’s mother Hannah Atsianzale on January 9.

But in a breakfast interview with Kameme FM, Musalia explained that Uhuru only sparked a conversation about a rotational presidency.

“Uhuru has not endorsed me. He is a person who will never impose a leader on the people,” he said.

“I think it is for this reason that Uhuru has revoked the earlier talk of him serving 10 years and his deputy William Ruto another 10. He realised the harm that a president being seen as imposing a person can cause a candidate,” the former Vice President added.

Mudavadi agreed with Uhuru’s remarks that it is time for leaders from other communities other than Kikuyu and Kalenjin to produce the next president.

“There is nothing wrong with what the President said. If you have a good manifesto and qualities of a leader, Kenyans will elect you their president no matter your tribe,” he opined.

“The president has a platform to receive diverse views and opinions from so many people and this is an important debate he has started because all Kenyans should be equal and nobody chose where to be born,” Musalia added.

Mudavadi also made a passionate appeal to Mt Kenya residents to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). He said the region stands to benefit more from the Constitution amendment.

“You are the people who were saying one man, one vote, one shilling. This was well captured and you have more constituencies. If you do not want the new constituencies, give them to us in Western,” he stated.

At the same time, Mudavadi called for a quick referendum vote on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We need to have a consensus to avoid going to a referendum sharply divided. This way, the country will save on security and other costs. We also need to put this matter behind us. We have been talking about it for three years now. It is like a boil which needs to be removed for you to heal,” he said.

Mudavadi also noted that he will be contesting for the presidency in 2022.

“When the time comes, I will come back to ask for your support. For now, we should be discussing how to revive the economy,” he said.