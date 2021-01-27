Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Tuesday read the riot act to a contractor over the stalled construction of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The facility has been under construction since 2017 and was supposed to be ready by December last year. By Tuesday, however, the contractor —Shiv Construction Company — was starting to construct the second floor of the pavilion and VIP terraces.

This left CS Amina shocked when she toured the site accompanied by a team from the President’s Delivery Unit.

She wondered why the Sh304 million stadium was delayed despite the ministry pumping Sh100 million.

“Hand over the project to another capable contractor if you are not ready to complete it. I can’t be here every time and getting the same answers on why the stadium is not being completed,” Ms. Amina told the director of the company.

The contractor who appeared unmoved told Amina that the government had delayed in disbursing funds.

“We are committed to completing this project but we also want the release of funds hastened,” the contractor said.

But CS Amina disputed the claim saying the project so far gobbled up over Sh100 million.

“You have swallowed Sh100m of government money and the work you have done does not measure up with the funds. You are embarrassing the government,” she retorted.

At some point, Amina told the seemingly unshaken contractor to look her in the eye and assure her that he would complete the project before June.

“You are speaking to me when facing the other side. How can I know whether you are lying or saying the truth,” the CS said.

To which the contractor responded: “I am committed to completing the project.”

CS Amina said resolved to deploy a team of officers from the ministry and Sports Kenya to camp at the site until the stadium is completed.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago told the contractor that he had a bad attitude towards the project and should hand it over to another company.

“The whole country is looking at this project for athletics performance and training. Some of us carry public interest and you have embarrassed all of us,” the Governor said.

He continued: “You were born in Uasin Gishu and you understand the challenges that our athletes face. You have been paid money by the government, why can’t you work 24 hours a day to complete this project?”

CS Amina also toured the stalled Kamariny Stadium in West Pokot where a contractor had his contract canceled in October last year.