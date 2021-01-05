Cardinal John Njue has officially retired after Pope Francis formally accepted his resignation as Archbishop of Nairobi.

Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Archbishop Hubertus van Megen made the announcement on Monday in a letter to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

The Vatican News staff reporter said the Pope accepted Njue’s resignation from the pastoral governance of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi.

“I wish to inform you that His Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue as the Archbishop of Nairobi,” read the letter.

Cardinal Njue, 77, tendered his resignation upon attaining the mandatory 75 years retirement age for Bishops. Njue, who served in the position since 2007, will retain the title of Cardinal.

At the same time, Pope has appointed Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop Rt. Rev. David Kamau as the Apostolic Administrator of Nairobi Archdiocese.

Bishop Kamau has been serving in the archdiocese since December 22, 1999, as the Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi.