Celebrity couple Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol are planning to start a family and have since agreed on a number of children they want to have.

Anerlisa, who has since allayed any rumors of a divorce by taking up Ben Pol’s last name -Mnyang’anga, says she would like to have three children.

“Mimi ningependa kupata watoto watatu, tumezungumza na wote tumependa iwe hivyo,” Anerlisa said in a recent interview with Mwanaspoti.

She also clarified that she has never broken up with the Tanzanian singer contrary to last year’s reports.

“Haikuwa kweli, lakini hata hivyo sisi huwa hatuweki umakini kwenye maneno ya namna hiyo. Yakisemwa tunaacha yasemwe, hata hatusikilizi, Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu,” Anerlisa stated.

During the same interview, Ben Pol disclosed that they got married in May 2020 in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi in Dar es Salaam.

“Tulifunga mwezi wa tano, hapa hapa Tanzania, Mbezi Dar es Salaam.

“Watu wetu wa karibu walikuwa wanafahamu. Na hata baada ya kanisani tulijumuika nao kwa ajili ya chakula na vitu vingine. Sisi tunadhani ndoa ni kitu cha kifamili,” he said.