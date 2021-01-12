Akorino gospel singer Allan Aaron appears to have found greener pastures in the US if claims by his estranged wife are anything to go by.

Speaking to Diaspora Media, Ann Shiku said the “Wi Mutheru” hitmaker left her and their children after he got himself a US visa. The pair had been married for seven years before Allan went to America.

“He was very okay when he was leaving but after a few months, he started being too busy for me. When I call he doesn’t pick my calls nor respond to my messages. He stopped talking to us his family and even blocked me on the phone and social media,” she said.

Without her husband’s help, Shiku said she started struggling to raise their kids. She mentioned that Allan Aaron had promised to help her expand a business they had started in Nairobi.

After being left on “blue ticks” for months, Shiku came face to face with Allan during a burial in 2017. She said the singer has jetted back into the country without informing her.

“I met some of his musician friends in the burial and I told them that he was doing so well in America without knowing that he would be in that funeral,” she narrated.

A friend whose brother had died told her Allan was on his way there.

“I was so shocked to hear that. Just when I thought about why he had decided to come without telling me, I turned and saw him, looking healthy and very smart.”

“I asked myself how his parents had come from Elburgon to pick him at the airport, yet I am in Nairobi and I was not aware he was coming,” she said.

After the burial, Shiku reportedly rushed home and prepared a delicious meal to welcome her husband back. She even told the kids that their father was coming home. To her shock, Allan never showed up.

PHOTOS – Allan Aaron’S Beautiful Wife and Son

“I cooked food for him only for us to feast alone without him. I did not call him but I called his dad to ask him to request Allan to send money for his children,” she said.

Allan showed up two weeks later with a suitcase and packed his clothes, saying that their marriage was over.

“He did not even greet me but went straight to the bedroom and started packing his clothes. He also unmounted the television, leaving the children so stranded,” she narrated.

Shiku is now raising her four children alone. Allan Aaron declined to talk to the press.