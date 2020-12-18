Two years ago, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) signed a long-term deal with Garden City Business Park developer Actis, to take up office space.

The business park is located next to Garden City mall, and was completed in 2019. It is part of the 47-acre Garden City mixed-used project.

It also happened to be a convenient location for EABL, since it is located mere metres from their old headquarters in Ruaraka.

EABL was announced as the first tenant in the business park, which when complete will offer over 25,000 m2 of lettable Grade A offices, with a healthcare facility and two hotels on top of the over 400 residential units planned.

The brewer took up between 2000 and 3000 square metres of space, in a bid to move some of its HQ functionalities. Its old headquarters was in need of a huge makeover, having been built in 1972 at a time when the idea of office space was looked at differently.

Today, offices are viewed as open and relaxing environments.

After taking up the space, EABL through its parent company Diageo hired renowned international design firm Orbit Design Studio, to spruce it up.

Orbit has done similar projects for big companies like the Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Kempinski International, Nike, Proctor & Gamble, Pepsico, Morgan Stanley, Toyota and even the World Bank.

They really did outdo themselves here, making probably one of Kenya’s best looking office spaces. Something straight out of Silicon Valley.

Check out the new swanky EABL offices.