Police in Homa Bay are holding a trader for allegedly killing his customer following a confrontation over Sh50.

The 25-year-old suspect who is a chips vendor within Makongeni Estate in Homa Bay town is said to have stabbed Junior Opiyo, 23, in the neck after he became impatient over his Sh50 balance.

Opiyo had gone to buy chips in the company of friends on Tuesday evening when the incident happened.

After purchasing chips and giving out a Sh100 note, the trader delayed giving Opiyo back his change and a confrontation ensued.

According to witnesses, the trader did not have loose change and had to look for money from other traders, which angered Opiyo and his group of friends.

During a heated confrontation, the chips seller stabbed the victim using a kitchen knife that he was holding in his hands.

Confirming the incident, Asego Sub-location Assistant Chief Tom Ondiek said locals called him, saying that a group of youths was fighting at a chips kiosk.

“I got to the scene and saw a youth being rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle. He was bleeding on his neck,” he said.

Opiyo succumbed to his stab wound while undergoing treatment at St Paul’s Mission Hospital in Homa Bay Town.

The suspect was later arrested and detained at Homa Bay Police Station.

Police commander for Homa Bay Sub-County Mr Sammy Koskey said the man will be charged with murder.