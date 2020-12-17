A Kenyan-born doctor has expressed hope that the end of coronavirus is nigh after she received a vaccine jab that was rolled out in the United States on Monday, December 14.

Dr Stella Ogake, an assistant professor of internal medicine in pulmonary and critical care at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Centre in Colombus, Ohio, was among the first recipients of the vaccine. She received the Pfizer-BioNTech jab at her workplace saying her experience had been smooth.

“I feel great. I just got the vaccine, it was not painful at all. I do not know how I am going to feel in the next few hours, but I feel good,” she told CNN.

“For us who are on the front line taking care of these patients, it is such a moment of hope because we can see the light. We can see the end of this pandemic,” Dr Ogake added.

The Kenyan-trained medical practitioner studied at Moi Girls’ High School, Eldoret before joining Moi University College of Health Sciences for a degree in medicine between 2002 and 2008.

She later worked at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi before she relocated to the US.