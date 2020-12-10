Test results from Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka vomit samples have ruled out foul play in the legislator’s sudden ailment.

Vomit samples analysed at the Government Chemist established that the lawmaker did not ingest toxins as had been suspected.

Consequently, Esther Muli, who was arrested on suspicion of poisoning Kabaka, was released on police cash bail. This followed orders from the Milimani Law Courts.

The court had on Monday, December 7, allowed police to hold Muli in lawful custody for 7 days because the investigating officer had not recorded the senator’s statement. She was expected to face charges of attempted murder.

Ms Muli, a 45-year-old widow who works as a teacher at Mathemba High School in Kathonzweni, Makueni County, was with the Senator when he suddenly fell ill on December 3.

Muli’s release on police bail comes after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Tuesday, December 8, intimated that Muli was faultless.

“I send my poles to the family of the Hon. Senator Kabaka of Machakos as we pray for his speedy recovery. However, the Rule of Law demands equal treatment for all. A caring lady (from Makueni County) who takes a gentleman in distress to hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice,” said Kibwana