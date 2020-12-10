A police officer is among four suspects who were Wednesday arrested for robbing an accountant in Nairobi.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations nabbed the officer based at Ruiru police station alongside three Mitsumi Business Park staffers. The suspect’s allegedly robbed an accountant of $50,000 (Ksh5,575,000).

“Armed with pistols, the four, together with others who are being sought accosted the accountant while inside a lift as she was heading to deposit the cash in the bank,” the DCI said.

The DCI said detectives based at Parklands recovered $10,000 (Ksh1,115,000) from one of the suspect’s house in Huruma estate, Nairobi. The suspect, identified as Albert Ochola, is a plumber at Mitsumi Business Park.

From another suspect’s house in Nairobi’s Kawangware area, detectives recovered 12,300 USD (Kshs 1,371,450). The suspect, Walter Kiverenge, who is a staff supervisor had stashed the cash inside a water dispenser.

From the third suspect, Bernard Ogutu Oketch from Mathare area one, police recovered 10,000 USD(Ksh1,115,000), a brand new TV, and two mobile phones.

The suspects will be arraigned today, Thursday.